The Morehead family was out for a nice afternoon luncheon on Saturday. Their stop was Sopa Thai Cuisine on Plumas Street, one of a number of restaurants and businesses who have established patio dining due to the latest statewide restrictions prohibiting in-restaurant dining.
Tyler and Valerie Morehead were both thrilled with the opportunity to take their young son out for one of the first times since he was born on March 3, 2020.
Valerie Morehead said while she was in labor with Alexander, the nurse at Adventist Health/Rideout said the hospital was getting its first COVID-19 patient. Not long after that, Valerie said the state went on lockdown, ceasing most operations to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.
Valerie Morehead said it was stressful being in labor essentially when coronavirus hit Yuba-Sutter.
In hindsight though, she said they were fortunate to be together.
Here they are about four months later out and about with their young son, enjoying a family luncheon at a local business.
“Supporting the local (restaurants) is the main thing,” Valerie Morehead said. “We could be at Applebee’s, but we want to support the locals who have been shut down.”
Sopa Savedra, owner and operator of Sopa Thai said there are obstacles with only being able to serve outdoors, most notably increased labor cost.
Savedra said her servers can only work between two and four hours at a time because of the higher temperatures, so having to rotate employees in and out is an added cost.
“Labor is doubled, but it’s better than nothing,” Savedra said.
She is hoping to sustain both her businesses -- the other one in Nevada City -- through the increased restrictions and limited hours of operation. Currently Sopa Thai is open all day two days a week and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For the Morehead family, they were excited to get an opportunity to dine outside at Sopa Thai on a beautiful Saturday. While there were little to no facial coverings present, Valerie said she isn’t opposed to wearing a mask during the pandemic.
“We have them and use them out of respect for others,” she said.
A few blocks down the street, Happy Viking was rocking its outdoor establishment with multiple open-air seating, an outdoor bar with a couple big screen TVs boxed in by a few swamp coolers, and employees hustling around to serve their customers. The dining experience was enclosed by a chain link fence, which Sandee Drown said can be expanded to increase capacity.
Drown, the president of the Yuba City downtown business association and owner of Happy Viking said, adding outdoor dining has allowed its operations to expand to include all 47 employees. In addition, Happy Viking is also processing to-go and pickup orders just like during the initial shutdown back in March.
While it is not ideal, it is a creative and innovative approach that she relishes during times of uncertainty.
Drown said she and her husband Chris will re-evaluate the situation in three weeks, while keeping in mind what the state is doing with its 58 counties.
“We’re trying to do our best,” Drown said. “We’re completely committed to our employees, they’re family.”
Drown said they’re committed to Yuba-Sutter.
“We’re part of the community,” she said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Happy Viking is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.