Wildfires throughout the state resulted in hazardous air quality during much of the past several weeks in the Yuba-Sutter area.
That’s a problem for area restaurants that have been restricted to outdoor-service. No one wants to sit outside to eat when the smoke is thick.
It got so bad at one point that local Assemblyman James Gallagher began encouraging restaurants within his jurisdiction to open up for indoor dining without the state’s blessing, though he warned businesses that the decision could result in consequences from the state. That same day, Butte County Public Health put out a release allowing for businesses to temporarily reopen indoor dining with certain modifications until the air quality improved and evacuations were lifted.
Then the state threatened to take away Butte County’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, leading to county officials rescinding the temporary allowance.
“Bottom line: the California Department of Public Health has refused to provide any flexibility on allowing indoor dining,” Gallagher said in a Facebook post on Sept. 11. “This just further shows that the Governor’s new Blueprint framework is arbitrary and nonsensical. They may be ok with the public, fire victims and first responders eating outdoors covered in smoke and ash, but I am not. My position remains the same: restaurants should open for indoor dining. The more restaurants the better! Follow distancing and safety practices but open indoors.”
At least a handful of Yuba-Sutter restaurants have reportedly resumed indoor operations since earlier this month when the air quality began to worsen, though they were reluctant to speak on the record due to fear of ramifications from the state.
Marni Sanders, executive director for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said local businesses have been handling the closures and COVID-19 mandates imposed by the state in stride, though more and more are becoming frustrated with the situation.
“We see the Walmarts of the world, or you can get on an airplane and sit for hours at a time next to someone, but restaurants cannot allow indoor dining. The majority of restaurants are ready to follow protocol and they already do, so it’s trying to make sense of how these criteria are set. Everyone is interested in making sure the health of our community is first and foremost, but the situation is frustrating for business owners,” she said.
In some instances, Sanders said, local restaurants are seeing revenues at 25 percent of what they were at this time last year. Some businesses were better prepared with reserves leading up to the pandemic, but much of those reserves have been depleted. She isn’t sure how much longer the local business community can sustain the challenges it faces at this point, though there’s no doubt the community will look different on the other side of the situation.
“You can’t continue to work at this pace and expect to survive,” she said. “Like the rest of us, they have families to provide for and they’ve poured their hearts and souls into their business. It’s tough to see these businesses start to crumble.”
What’s at stake
The federal CARES Act funding the state has threatened to withhold from counties that don’t adhere to COVID-19 guidelines is meant to help communities affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said both Yuba and Sutter counties have received over $1 million in funding so far that has gone to business owners and residents in the form of grant programs (childcare relief grant, nonprofit relief grant, small business resiliency grant, and supplementing the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank delivery program). The funding also helps reimburse local governments for expenses incurred during the emergency response to the pandemic.
“We understand how difficult this is for our entire community,” Luu said. “We want to encourage all business owners to stick to the state guidance and work to operate safely for themselves, their staff, and their patrons.”
Luu agreed that poor air quality poses serious health concerns and said outdoor dining at this time is not recommended. She encouraged residents to continue supporting local businesses by ordering takeout and outdoor dining when air quality improves.
Indoor dining has been closed since mid-July. Even when it was allowed, local health officials didn’t see a spike in cases related to business operations. Rather, local spikes in cases have been pretty consistently traced back to social gatherings residents have at home.
“However, please note that we still have many cases who will not or cannot recall what they have done in the 14 days prior to developing symptoms concerning for COVID-19. As such, a lack of local confirmed data does not mean that transmission is not occurring in these situations,” Luu said.
While her team has a complaint email/phone line that residents can utilize to report a business for not adhering to public health guidelines, she said the service has slowed down in recent months. Both counties have outreach teams – the Yuba Enterprise Support (YES) Team and the Sutter COVID Outreach Resiliency Effort (SCORE) team – that work to educate businesses on local and state public health orders and to ensure they have the resources they need like PPE and technical knowledge on appropriate ways to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“Our goal in Yuba-Sutter is to educate residents and businesses on why these tenets are in place, how to operate safely, and how to keep each other from getting sick,” Luu said. “This is a difficult, stressful time for our community and we want to do everything we can to make sure they have the information they need to make good, informed decisions.”
Luu said for more information or resources, the outreach teams can be contacted by email at yes@co.yuba.ca.us and score@co.sutter.ca.us.