Dinosaurs are being resurrected in Yuba City.
Christopher Bolton, who has built and worked on computers since he was in middle school and was part of a Southern California collective that created robotic creatures, is building a space in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture that will be filled with dinosaurs that come to life, in a sense.
“The manufacturing of robotics and animatronics, as Disney calls it, is a dying art because most of it is computer-generated imagery (CGI) now,” said Bolton, 53, of Plumas Lake. “I told David Read, with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, that I’d help teach people how to make their own dinosaurs or any other projects.”
Bolton’s combination of computer technical skills and his passion for creative modeling and animation skills along with the workspace is making the local project, called The Dinosaur Factory, possible.
“Christopher needed a workspace and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture had just opened Kalakara Art Studios,” said Read, in a press release. “Christopher looks at the project as a form of career technical education, which is an important option for students in the area.
“As funding becomes available through grants or sponsorships, the plan is to create a menagerie of dinosaurs that can be used for events and festivals for edu-tainment purposes and endless selfie opportunities.”
Bolton, a native of Texas, has also lived in Arizona and southern California before moving to the area. He said a connection with a Texas museum allowed him to acquire the dinosaurs that are part of the project.
“I would visit the Dallas Museum of Natural History and help them with repairs on the dinosaurs,” Bolton said. “A big donation came in and they wanted to start a new museum and the stipulation was that they couldn’t use any of the old exhibits so the museum said I could pick up the dinosaurs.”
Bolton got a big box truck, picked them up and said it will take about 160 hours to restore the ancient, robotic beasts which are presented in a variety of sizes and scales based on their actual size.
With an undetermined opening date, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture plans to announce Phase One of opportunities to get involved at The Dinosaur Factory.
“I first got into the dinosaur business in the late ‘80s in Los Angeles when I teamed up with a bunch of guys who wanted to build animated museum exhibits, so we formed Dinamation,” Bolton said. “We didn’t make any money, but some of the team like Jose Fernandez, of Ironhead Studio, went on to great careers in the film industry. Fernandez was even hired by Elon Musk to design the astronauts’ suits for SpaceX.”
Dinamation was founded in 1986 by former airline pilot Chris Mays and some neighbors and dropped in March 2001, according to a Wikipedia page that Bolton referenced.
It originally begun as a way to lease handmade, one-of-a-kind, Japanese-produced robot dinosaurs to North American shopping malls, Dinamation later created its own production-line models for exhibit in science museums and zoos worldwide.
Dinamation started out with a dozen movie special effects technicians, sculptors, painters, and engineers housed in third-tier industrial spaces in Santa Ana.