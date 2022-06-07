The Yuba County agricultural commissioner issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for peach and grape growers due to crop losses caused by freezing temperatures on April 11 and 12.
In a letter to Mark Ghilarducci, director for the California Office of Emergency Services, Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer said peach growers reported losses between 25 and 60 percent and grape growers reported losses between 80 and 95 percent.
“On the morning of April 11, temperatures fell well below freezing, damaging the developing crops,” Scheer said in the letter to Ghilarducci. “Once frozen, the developing peach and grape fruit die and fall from the tree.”
In April, Scheer made a similar disaster declaration for almond and cherry growers after freezing temperatures affected crops in February.
“Almond growers reported losses between 20 and 95 percent,” Scheer said at the time. “There are 1,831 acres of almonds affected with an estimated loss of $2,322,694. Cherry growers reported losses between 15 and 90 percent. There are 35 acres of cherries affected with an estimated loss of $369,968.”
Rachel Abbott, Yuba County Media and Community Relations specialist, said once a disaster is declared and the California Office of Emergency Services approves it, then USDA’s Farm Service Agency can make assistance available to impacted growers and farmers.
“Generally, that assistance comes in the form of low-interest rate loans or other basic subsidies,” Abbott previously said in an email. “There’s an application process at the USDA Farm Service Agency level the growers/farmers go through when seeking out assistance.”
Among the peach and grape losses, Scheer said there were 2,191 acres of peaches affected by the freezing with an estimated loss of $7,394,187. For grapes, 34 acres were affected with an estimated loss of $122,672.