A program that would permit commercial livestock operators to gain entrance to evacuation zones or other restricted areas to feed, water, provide medical treatment, or care for large-scale commercial livestock during an emergency was recently established in Yuba, Placer and Nevada counties.
The Disaster Livestock Access Program was created by the UC Cooperative Extension in partnership with agricultural departments in the three counties.
A commercial livestock operator is defined as an owner of livestock consisting of 50 head of livestock, 100 poultry or rabbits, or 50 beehives or more that reside in one of the three counties for at least a portion of the year, or a person who, through an agreement with that owner of livestock, has authority and is responsible to oversee the care and well-being of the owner’s livestock.
Those that qualify can obtain a Disaster Livestock Access Pass by completing a survey (https://bit.ly/3xYyKqB) and by attending a mandatory 4-hour training session, which will be scheduled in the future in Nevada City, Auburn and Browns Valley.
The deadline to register for the program is July 31. For more information, contact dmacon@ucanr.edu or call 889-7385.