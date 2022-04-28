As the community prepares for the next Yuba-Sutter Fair this summer, discounted carnival tickets are now available for purchase online and at the fair office.
According to Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Event Center, “Daily Unlimited Wristband” tickets are now available for $30 through June 22 and “can be exchanged at the carnival during the fair for a wristband that allows the user unlimited rides on any one day of the fair.”
Dillabo said a new feature of the fair this year is the Golden Carnival Ticket.
He said the special promotion allows a user unlimited rides everyday of the four-day fair and costs $75.
The Golden Ticket is only available until June 22 and will not be offered for purchase during the fair, Dillabo said.
Wristband tickets are available at the fair office and online at www.ysfair.com. There is no limit on the number of presale wristband tickets that can be purchased.
For more information, contact the fair office at 530-674-1280 or email info@ysfair.com.