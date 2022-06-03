Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it is continuing its “deeply discounted” rates for monthly bus passes intended for unlimited use on all local and rural routes.
In July 2020, the transit service reduced its regular price for an unlimited monthly bus pass from $30 to $10. This $20 subsidy for a three-year demonstration program is funded through the State Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.
Similarly, youth (ages 5-18), seniors (age 65+), and persons with disabilities can purchase discounted monthly passes for $5. The reduction from the standard $15 rate was made possible by grant funds from the Feather River Air Quality Management District.
“As a result, all cash fare passengers can recover the cost of a monthly pass in just over three roundtrips,” Yuba-Sutter Transit said. “Monthly passes are available only with a Connect Card electronic fare card. General public passes can be purchased at any pass outlet or at ConnectTransitCard.com. Discount photo I.D. cards are only available at the Yuba-Sutter Transit Administrative Office in Marysville.”
For information on how to purchase a monthly pass, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-634-6880, email info@yubasuttertransit.com or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.