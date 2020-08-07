Marysville City Council continues to discuss who will be named interim city manager with another special meeting scheduled for Tuesday – after two special meetings were held this week.
The council has been reviewing a list of names put together by a third-party consultant who compiled a list of possible interim city managers who also showed interest in the position. A special meeting took place Thursday night with discussions taking place in a closed session.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said Friday the council is continuing the process.
“We expect the process hopefully to end fairly quickly in the near future,” Samayoa said. “I think we’re being prudent, assuring that we do this right.”
The interim city manager will assist in the search for a permanent city manager. Since former city manager Marti Brown was fired on July 24, police chief Chris Sachs has served as acting city manager.
A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. The discussion about the interim city manager will be in closed session, according to Samayoa