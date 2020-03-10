Tucked away along a section of Highway 20 is perhaps the next exciting recreational adventure in Yuba County.
The sport of disc golf is fast approaching big-time status, with a national tour set to begin in a few weeks and over 6,000 courses set up around the globe.
Hammon Grove Park in rural Yuba County has joined the disc golf global transformation with an 18- hole course that was put in place in late 2017 with help of county public works director Nicholas Clavel, and an outside designer group headlined by its de facto president Mark Bohn.
Bohn said the average distance from tee to hole is 250 feet in length, with the the total at approximately 6,300 feet for 18 holes.
“I built a disc golf club to enjoy the game; the love of playing golf,” said Bohn, an active disc golfer for over 40 years. “Disc golf got me to play traditional golf. It’s the same game.”
Part of Bohn’s crew includes Patrick Weers of Yuba City and Steven Fultz of Marysville – both of whom were with Bohn Saturday during a practice run at the course.
The club, which runs anywhere from 10-15 members and an additional 20-30 who play sparingly, tries to hit the course at least once a week, sometimes more. It’s a way to get outside and enjoy nature and a variety of wildlife.
Over the last few years, Bohn has been the liaison with the county to get the course up and running on Yuba County property. It’s a public course that’s free to play outside of a minimal $5 fee to join a league from April to July, Bohn said.
Bohn said he and the county are also working on setting up a future professional tournament at Hammon Grove Park.
Bohn said the total resurrection of Hammon Grove began shortly after he moved to the area in 2011. The course is now complete with signs, benches and baskets at each of the 18 par-3 holes.
The league’s fees help to pay for routine maintenance on the course like mowing the grass and weeding, Weers said.
Weers said when he first saw the course it had overgrown grass and had issues with rattlesnakes in the area. Since then it has been cleaned up and looks much better, he said.
Visiting the park is a great way to see a variety of wildlife, including a bald eagle, Bohn said.
The sport also appeals to kids as each disc tends to weigh between 150-180 grams. As far as traveling the course, Bohn said it’s about two miles of walking.
“It’s amazing and a family-friendly sport,” Bohn said.
He said for those on a budget the course can easily be played with one well-rounded disc purchased for $10 at most retail stores.
Bohn says he has about 150 discs and carries anywhere from 15 to 20 on the course. He said typically a person carries two to four putters; six to eight midrange discs; and six to eight drivers.
It’s played just like golf, Bohn said, with the lowest score as the winner; the person furthest away from the basket throws first each time; and green play is staggered and done quietly.
Bohn said it’s even being considered as a possible Olympic sport just like traditional golf.
“I don’t think disc golf is much farther away,” Bohn said.