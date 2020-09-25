Casa de Esperanza has grown and evolved significantly over the past four decades, and its former executive director was there for almost all of it.
She said this week that her recent dismissal as head of the organization was unjust.
Marsha Krouse-Taylor spent nearly 41 years at the nonprofit organization that was established 43 years ago, in 1977, to provide shelter and services to area residents who have experienced various forms of abuse. She started as a children’s program coordinator for a couple years before the organization lost funding in the Reagan era. Over the next few years, she spent time working in the sexual assault program and domestic violence programs before being named executive director, a title she held for over 30 years up until recently.
“I think the years all rolled into one another. When I took over as executive director, I really didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “At that time, we only had one program funded, so I learned how to apply for grants. It was a learning process, but in that I was able to learn more about the community and build Casa into a community agency to be proud of.”
When she first started, the organization had a budget of approximately $37,000; today, they operate on a budget of approximately $1.1 million, she said. The services have also expanded, from initially being only a domestic violence program to now including programs for sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. The job also gave her the opportunity to learn from others around the state working in the industry, as well as nationally, she said.
“I always said, I had the opportunity to work with the strongest people in the world, primarily women and children that were prisoners in their own home that found a way out,” Krouse-Taylor. “When you get to work with that type of courage, constantly, it just keeps you going, and watching the staff that we built become singularly-minded to help people gather control of their own lives – not telling but helping them decide what they need and helping them get there – that was my favorite part. It was such a cohesive organization.”
Casa de Esperanza serves the Yuba-Sutter area, Colusa County, and Beale Air Force Base. It’s the only organization of its kind in the area. Krouse-Taylor said her team provided services around the clock to victims, which is important when someone is struggling with the decision on how they could get out of their situation. Considering the area’s diversity, she also made it a point to hire counselors that could connect with those underrepresented segments of the population.
“I think the hardest part of the job was when you’d listen to a story and realize that the person might not be ready to get out or make the decision before it’s too late,” she said. “You always wonder if there was something else that could’ve been said or done.”
Termination
Krouse-Taylor’s time with the organization came to an unceremonious end in August when the organization’s board terminated her without cause. She said she had been asking the board for a performance evaluation leading up to that day but was never granted one.
“It ended going against everything Casa has stood for,” Krouse-Taylor said. “Casa has always stood for justice, fairness and for helping people to be the best they can be, and when you’re terminated at will with absolutely no way to challenge that termination, when you’re not even given a performance evaluation, then there’s nothing just about that. When you can wash away 40 years of work in a matter of 15 minutes, then there’s something really wrong.”
Casa de Esperanza Board Chairperson Julie Gill Shuffield said she could not go into detail regarding the termination as it has to do with a personnel matter.
“The Board of Directors of Casa de Esperanza is thankful for the time Marsha Krouse-Taylor spent fulfilling the mission of Casa, which is primarily the personal safety of adults and children in our community,” she said. “It is a powerful legacy.”
As a replacement, the board hired Interim Executive Director Debbie Collier, a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, who began her career as staff at Casa. Gill Shuffield said Collier brings an incredible level of expertise, professionalism, volunteerism, and passion to the position and that the board is honored she agreed to take the role.
Krouse-Taylor said she will miss working with the community partners that have been developed over the years, but even more so her staff members.
“I’ve been telling my staff all along that they need to stay and continue to serve the women and children,” she said. “You have to stay and have to keep it going. The work Casa does changes lives and it has to continue.”