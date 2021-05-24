Perfect Union, which operates a cannabis dispensary in Marysville, recently presented representatives of the local nonprofit E Center with a $2,000 check to sponsor the agency’s Unsung Heroes Project, which will recognize individuals in Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties who are making a positive impact in their community.
As part of the project, E Center will recognize and highlight members of the community throughout the year that have lifted and supported other community members during the ongoing pandemic. This quarter, the agency is looking for educators in the area “who silently and tirelessly worked without regard for recognition or glory” as the area navigated the COVID-19 crisis, according to E Center.
Those selected as unsung heroes will be highlighted on E Center’s quarterly E-Talks and receive $100.
The deadline for submissions is June 11. Those submitting nominations are asked to include at least one letter of recommendation, as well as a photograph of the nominee.
Nominations can be mailed to E Center ATTN: Ricky A Samayoa, 1506 Starr Drive, Yuba City, CA 95993. They can also be emailed to rsamayoa@ecenter.org. For more information, call 218-5630 or visit www.ecenter.org.
E Center is a private nonprofit agency that builds healthy communities through education, employment and environmental awareness. Headquartered in Yuba City, E Center administers federally funded programs in Northern California communities including Women, Infant and Children (WIC), Head Start, Early Head Start, Migrant and Seasonal Head Start, and the Migrant Early Head Start program.