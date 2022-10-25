KCRA 3 and CapRadio are set to host a live debate Thursday night in Sacramento for candidates seeking the U.S. House District 3 seat.

Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the debate will feature Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor from Roseville, and Republican Kevin Kiley, a member of the state Assembly who represents parts of El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties.

Tags

Recommended for you