While many school closures are being extended due to the coronavirus public health emergency, many districts are continuing to provide meals for children.
Here are details about each district offering free meals that the Appeal knows of:
– Marysville Joint Unified School District:
Meal service is being offered for children ages 18 years old and younger. Nutrition services will provide an opportunity for families to pick-up lunch and breakfast for the following day.
During pick-up, it’s asked that people stay in their cars and meals be consumed off site – children also must be present.
Meals are available at Foothill Intermediate School, Kynoch Elementary School, Johnson Park Elementary School and Linda Elementary School from noon-12:45 p.m. and Ella Elementary School from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will also be nonschool locations offering meals Monday through Friday:
– Moon Avenue at Jewett Avenue from noon-12:10 p.m.
– Country Club Court at Woodland Drive from 12:15-12:30 p.m.
– Lowe Avenue at North Beale Road from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Rio Inn, Marysville, from 11:45-11:55 a.m.
– Cloverleaf Market from noon-12:15 p.m.
– Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle church on Feather River Boulevard from 12:20-12:30 p.m.
– 1140 Grand Ave. from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Brownsville Fire Station from 11:30-11:40 a.m.
– Willow Glen restaurant from 11:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
– Dobbins Oregon House Fire Station from 12:15-12:25 p.m.
– Hallwood Boulevard at Hooper Road from 11:50 a.m.-noon.
– Laurellen Road at Doc Adams Road from 12:10-12:20 p.m.
– 1720 Ellis Lake Drive from 12:25-12:35 p.m.
– Veterans Park from 12:40-12:50 p.m.
– Arboga Community Center from 11:30-11:40 a.m.
For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
– Yuba City Unified School District:
Yuba City Unified School District is offering breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 years old and younger Monday through Friday. Both meals will be distributed together in front of school sites in a mobile, walk-up or drive-through meal service. Children must be present to pick up meals.
Meals can be picked up at the following sites:
– Andros Karperos Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
– April Lane Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
– Bridge Street Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
– Riverbend Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
– Richland Housing Center from 8:30-10 a.m.
– River Valley High School from 8:30-10 a.m. (until Monday, April 20).
– Yuba City High School from 8:30-10 a.m. (until Monday, April 20).
– Park Avenue Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m. (beginning Monday, April 20).
– Butte Vista Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m. (beginning Monday, April 20).
Beginning Monday, April 20, meals will no longer be available at River Valley High School or Yuba City High School. However, the district will begin serving at Park Avenue Elementary School and Butte Vista Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m. in addition to the five other established sites.
For more information, visit www.ycusd.org.
– YES Charter Academy:
The Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy is offering an opportunity for families to pick up lunch and breakfast for the following day in a mobile walk-up or drive-through meal service for children 18 and younger.
It’s asked the people remain in their vehicle;, children must be present to receive meals, which must be consumed off site.
Meals can be picked up from YES Charter Academy, 9841 Texas Hill Road, from 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Meals can also be picked up from the following sites:
– Thousand Trails, entrance, at 11:10 a.m.
– Alice Way and Loma Rica Road at 11:20 a.m.
– Texas Hill Road near the Musholt Road intersection at 11:05 a.m.
– Begonia Way and Willow Glen Road at 11:30 a.m.
– Burris Road and Fruitland Road at 11:30 a.m.
– Robbins Way and Marysville Road at 11:15 a.m.
– Fire Station in Brownsville at 11:45 a.m.
– Fruitland and Loma Rica Road at 11:40 a.m.
– Oregon House Grocery, back parking lot, at 11:25 a.m.
– Vavassuer Way and Frenchtown at 12:10 p.m.
– Peoria Road and Dolan Harding at 12:05 p.m.
– Citron Way and Rices Crossing Road at 11:40 a.m.
– Regent Way and Rices Crossing Road at 11:45 a.m.
For more information, visit www.yescharteracademy.org.
– Live Oak Unified School District:
Leasa Hill, student nutrition director of Live Oak Unified School District, said they operate meal service twice a week for children 18 years old and younger at Live Oak High School in the front loop.
People can pick up food Mondays 9 a.m.-noon – which includes meals for Monday and Tuesday – and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-noon – which includes meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– Wheatland School District:
Nutrition service is available for students ages 18 years old and younger Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Food services will be offering one breakfast and one lunch for each student.
There is drive-through and walk-up service at Wheatland Elementary School, 111 Hooper St., Wheatland.
It’s asked that people go to the side door of the multi-purpose room or stay in one’s vehicle. It’s also asked that students are present and meals must be consumed off site. On Fridays, three breakfasts and three lunches will be given so children have food for the weekend as well.
For more information, visit www.wheatlandsd.com.
– Plumas Lake Elementary School District:
Free meals for children under the age of 18 are available during the school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for children to take home. Children must be present to pick up food.
Families are asked to drive through the pickup line at the front of the school site, remain in their vehicles and receive their meals to take home to eat.
According to a Facebook post from the Plumas Lake Elementary School District, meal service was only provided Monday, April 6, this week because of spring break. Daily service will resume on Monday, April 13.
Meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-noon at Cobblestone Elementary School, 1718 Churchill Drive, Plumas Lake.
For more information, visit www.plusd.org.
– Meridian Elementary School District:
Students under the age of 18 are able to go to Meridian Elementary School from 11 a.m.-noon to get a grab-and-go lunch and next day’s breakfast Monday through Friday during the closure.
The school is located at 15898 Central St., Meridian.
Meal service is closed this week for spring break but will begin again on Tuesday, April 14.
For more information, visit www.meridiantigers.com.
– Colusa Unified School District:
Food services are being offered at George T. Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa, from 7:45-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Both breakfast and lunch are served at the same time to children 18 years old and younger – children must be present to pick up meals.
Mobile delivery is available at the following locations:
– Colusa Gardens Apartments from 8:35-8:45 a.m.
– Colusa Greens Apartments from 8:55-9:05 a.m.
– Delray Apartments from 9:10-9:20 a.m.
Meals won’t be served during spring break, April 13 through 17. Meals will be served again beginning Monday, April 20.
For more information, visit www.colusa.k12.ca.us.
– Colusa County Office of Education:
Any child under the age of 18 years old and younger can receive meal services.
Beginning the week of April 20 and beyond, meal service will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. The district will be serving two days’ worth of food on Mondays and Wednesdays.
This week, meal service is closed Friday, April 10, for Good Friday.
During the week of April 13-17, meals will be provided one day only on Monday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Larger bags with a full week’s work of food, including milk, will be provided. There will be no food service Tuesday through Friday.
Meal distribution is available at Education Village, 499 Margurite St., Williams, and the Colusa Children’s Center, 705 Sixth St., Colusa.
For more information, visit www.ccoe.net.
– Maxwell Unified School District:
Free brunch and lunch is offered to all children 18 years of age or younger Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-noon. All meals will be grab-and-go and can be picked up at Maxwell Elementary School.
Meals won’t be available during the scheduled spring break, April 13-17.
For more information, visit www.maxwell-ca.schoolloop.com.
– Williams Unified School District:
The district will provide drive-up bag lunches for any child under the age of 18 Monday through Friday from 11-11:30 a.m.
Meals can be picked up at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams.
The child is required to be present in the pick-up vehicle to receive a bag lunch.
Williams Unified School District’s meal service is closed Friday, April 10, and next week due to Good Friday and spring break.
On Monday, April 13, a full week’s worth meals can be picked up from Education Village in Williams (see the Colusa County Office of Education listing above for more information).
For more information, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District:
Meal service is available for anyone 18 years and younger. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton.
Children must be present to receive meals and they must be consumed off site.
Meals won’t be available from Friday, April 10, through Friday, April 17, due to spring break. Regular meal distribution will resume Monday, April 20.
For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.