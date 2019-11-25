An impasse was declared last week in negotiations between the Marysville Joint Unified School District and Marysville Unified Teachers Association –but it wasn’t about wages.
MJUSD and MUTA have been negotiating for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years and negotiations stalled, with the sticking point on contract language regarding a professional development collaborative.
Angela Stegall, MUTA president, said they want high-quality professional development to help improve student achievement.
The district agreed to create the collaborative and MUTA wants to have a co-chairperson along with a co-chairperson from the district in the collaborative.
“With the collaborative, we want to work together,” Stegall said. “... Every one of (the teachers) has an extreme amount of professional knowledge and expertise they want to share.”
However, the district believes it’s their responsibility to render final decisions if there are obstacles or discussions are stalled in the collaborative, said Ramiro Carreon, assistant superintendent of personnel services for MJUSD.
“The district is of the mind and our position is that it is our inherent responsibility to make final decisions about professional development and the use of our dollars,” Carreon said.
He said they want a shared responsibility as it relates to decisions on curriculum and professional development associated with the curriculum that impacts the teachers.
“We want that input from them,” Carreon said. “Our new district leadership is all about valuing the input from our stakeholders. We feel it’s out inherent responsibility to guide that input process and if or whenever possible, take that advisory decision and input that into action. That’s where our need for a lead facilitator or chairperson to do that day-to-day work with whatever decisions come out of the collaborative.”
Stegall said while the district has provided professional development through consultants, it can cost a lot of money and the consultant may not be familiar with the Marysville district.
“While the district agreed to put professional development collaborative language in the contract, they don’t seem to understand that we have been given deplorable (professional development) from outside consultants in the past and the district has spent a lot of money on them,” Stegall said in a press release. “Our teachers cannot simply trust the district will do better without assurances, like having a teacher as a co-chair with an administrator. Our teachers have a vast amount of knowledge and expertise, and they want and deserve (professional development) to be teacher-led and teacher-driven – that is what is best for our students.”
MUTA and the school district were able to agree on other contract language for the two-year agreement during bargaining sessions – such as compensation.
According to a press release from MJUSD, the agreement, in principle, is for 4 percent ongoing and 2 percent off schedule bonus.
Carreon said MUTA and the district have had several bargaining sessions, and they decided that discussions on the chairperson issue weren’t getting anywhere and declared an impasse.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to get to the point where we’re going to agree on various points by both parties and ultimately a collaborative process is going to benefit our district, and our children, our students, will be the beneficiaries,” he said. “Our teachers, our employees, will benefit from the professional development and will result in student growth.”
Mediation on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 12.