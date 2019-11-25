Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 49F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional rain in the evening...then a few showers late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.