Marysville and Yuba City school districts have plans to start the 2020-21 school year with full distance learning and then phase in in-person education.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that schools located in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list – which includes Yuba and Sutter – cannot reopen for in-person instruction until they come off the watchlist and remain off the list for 14 days.
Here’s a look at what a couple of local districts are planning:
Yuba City Unified School District
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said that during a special board meeting on Monday the board rescinded their decision from an earlier meeting where they voted to start school with a more traditional, five-day-per-week, in-person instruction model.
Osumi said she also presented a phased approach to reopening – with phase one being distance learning, phase two a hybrid model, phase three has students and teachers back in the classroom with restrictions and phase four is without restrictions.
Osumi said staff is preparing for a complete distance learning model for the start of the upcoming school year – which begins on Aug. 12 for the district (with the exception of Albert Powell High School and Yuba City Independence Academy, which start on Aug. 6).
The district is gearing up for a more rigorous distance learning program than what was seen in the spring, Osumi said.
According to a letter to the YCUSD community, some of the actions the district is taking to improve distance learning include: professional development for teachers covering aspects of instructional delivery; regularly scheduled teacher office hours for parent and student support; opportunities for intervention for students who are in need of additional support; daily structured schedules; daily contact between students and instructors; social-emotional wellness check-ins by staff; assignment of grades and routine feedback; continued meal distribution; and surveys to give parents and students the opportunity to provide feedback about implementation.
Distance learning options will also be available when schools reopen for in-person instruction, according to the letter – which can be found at www.ycusd.org.
“We’re working on drafts and our negotiation team is working with (the Yuba City Teachers Association) on how this will all work,” Osumi said.
She said the district checked out about 7,000 Chromebooks in the spring – students who already checked them out in the spring still have them (Chromebooks borrowed by graduating students were returned) so the district will be distributing them to incoming students.
“It’s going to require flexibility and patience by everyone. It’s been a very unusual year in education with the pandemic,” Osumi said. “… Everyone, the entire community, the board, our teachers, our goal is to get kids back in seats (of the classroom).”
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said the governing board, during a meeting on Tuesday, approved the district’s approach to the reopening plan and that they will be starting the year utilizing distance learning.
He said the reopening plan is based on four principles: preventing the spread of COVID-19; ensuring the health and safety of students and staff; maintaining relationships with students and families; and helping students learn and grow.
“We want to maintain relationships and make it as seamless as possible so we can transition from distance learning to a blended model to a traditional model,” Cena said.
He said legislation has been passed which increases accountability for those involved in distance learning – with some of the key points being daily attendance being taken, daily live instruction, providing connectivity for students (such as passing out Chromebooks), students complete assignments and assessments, that schools keep documentation of student engagement and that there’s regular contact with parents.
“We’re committed to following up with students who aren’t in attendance or who aren’t checking in … (and) identifying those students and utilizing various resources and people to follow up,” Cena said.
He said they’re also more equipped and prepared than when distance learning began in the spring.
The district, he said, has established a single online instructional platform and a grading system to help standardize practice.
“Teachers have done a great job of preparing,” Cena said. “… (Through professional development) they explored and developed mechanisms for interactive instruction using a variety of means so it’s a real credit to the teachers learning new skills and collaborating at higher levels and building their capacity and confidence.”
Cena said the district is continuing to work on details for the reopening plan – such as what the hybrid model will look like.
He said their guidance for the plan comes from the California Department of Education “Stronger Together” document, the governor’s recent order and the California Department of Public Health guidelines for schools.
“We’re confident that the increased accountability by the state and preparation by the teachers will improve the distance learning experience,” Cena said.
MJUSD is scheduled to start school Aug. 12.
To view a draft of the district’s reopening plan and a 2020-21 reopening plan brochure, visit www.mjusd.com.
Thoughts on reopening
We asked a few local officials about what their thoughts on reopening plans are. Here’s what they had to say:
– “All of the teachers … want to be back in the classroom with our students doing the job we love, the jobs we have a passion for,” said Angela Stegall, Marysville Unified Teachers Association president. “But when you have an unprecedented situation that we have with the pandemic that we are still learning about every single day, it’s just really difficult. It’s just a balancing act. You’re balancing the needs and desires of teachers and our students and families as well as the pandemic.”
She said that in order to get students back in the classroom – even with a hybrid model – she thinks there needs to be a definitive improvement in the test positivity rate of COVID-19.
Stegall said there should also be an increase in the availability of supplies – such as disinfectant wipes.
“Once we can get to where we see our positivity rate start to go down and start to get cleaning supplies, that’s when we can really sit down and start to think about getting our (students back in the classroom),” Stegall said.
– “We know that our students and our teachers want to be back to face-to-face learning in our classrooms but we have to do it safely,” said Dina Luetgens, Yuba City Teachers Association president. “... Our best plan, as laid out by the governor, is we need to return to distance learning but we hope that we can return to our classrooms as soon as possible.”
Luetgens said it’s going to require creative thinking and collaboration between teachers, school administrators, families and students to get back in the classroom.
Since they are starting distance learning with a new group of students that some teachers may not have met yet, Luetgens said interacting and building relationships with students is going to take some creativity as well.
“As a community, we can all work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “If we can do that, we can get our kids back in school, we can get our community back to work, but we need to do it together.”
– “With the elevated community transmission of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region in the past several weeks, I agree with the state that we should rededicate to the tenets that we all know to again flatten the curve,” said Dr. Phuong Luu, bi-county health officer. “The sooner we can ‘flatten the curve,’ the sooner we can get off the monitoring list and allow students to come back into the classroom safely.”
Luu said she encourages local school districts to review California’s guidance when developing plans for reopening.
She said there are also possible waivers that can be considered for in-person elementary schooling.
– “The first and foremost priority is the safety of our students and our staff and then providing a quality education,” said Randy Rasmussen, Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees president. “... The community can help dictate which educational model the district has by helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 … At this time, the only thing we can do is distance learning until we can flatten the curve of COVID-19 and be able to move into a blended model.”
Appeal-Democrat survey results
The Appeal has been conducting an informal online survey and most respondents said they think schools should stay closed to in-class instruction – as of Thursday early afternoon, there were 193 responses.
Here’s a breakdown of the results:
– Schools should stay closed to in-class instruction: 40 percent.
– Schools Should open up in-class instruction: 24 percent.
– Schools should do a hybrid of in-class and online instruction: 34 percent.
Just over half of the respondents said they had school-aged children living at home.