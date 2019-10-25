Scott Pearce has been square dancing for 48 years. He keeps coming back year after year because of the friendly atmosphere created by fellow dancers.
Pearce, along with hundreds of others, will be do-si-doing all weekend long for the 60th annual Harvest Hoedown at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday.
“I love the activity and love that I can exercise without going to the gym, but it is the friendly environment that has kept me doing this for so long,” said Pearce.
Pearce, who has also been a caller for 45 years, said he started square dancing after seeing an ad for a class in the newspaper while he was attending college at U.C. Davis. Since then, Pearce has traveled the world attending various square dancing festivals.
“The people I have met along the way have been so warm and inviting,” said Pearce.
Tony Gotelli is returning to the sport this year as a beginner after a 30-year hiatus.
“I wanted to come back because I just remember how happy (my wife and I) were when were we dancing,” said Gotelli.
According to Gotelli, square dancing is the best physical and mental sport out there.
“It keeps you moving and you can do it at any age,” said Gotelli. “And listening for the calls really keeps your mind involved.”
Harvest Hoedown committee chairperson Katie Pearce said there are dancers ranging in age from five to 103 this year.
Barbra Ruffner, president of the Association of Square Dancers of Superior California, said this is one of the favorite festivals in California for square dancers with an estimated 500 to 700 people in attendance.
“It’s just a fun event,” said Ruffner. “And there are always such great people. It’s just like a big family.”