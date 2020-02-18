According to Bethany Louque, nurse practitioner of Adventist Health/Rideout, one in three deaths in women is from a cardiovascular stroke.
Adventist Health/Rideout staff members – vascular surgeon Dr. Mabel Chu, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Baron Harper, and Louque – have been pushing to build awareness of the realities of heart disease among women. They spoke recently at a luncheon for area women.
“Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” said Chu. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 299,578 women died from heart disease in 2017.
There are different types of vascular disease Chu said. Among the different types there is peripheral artery disease, venous thromboembolism (blood clots) and aortic aneurysms.
Chu highlighted symptoms of vascular disease, which vary among men and women.
“Symptoms are different from men,” said Chu.
Women have a different pain tolerance Chu said. Women overlook the pain or associate the pain for something else, when they should should be seeing a doctor.
Harper’s focus was on the heart and cardiothoracic surgery.
“My mother died of a heart attack,” said Harper. She was experiencing nausea and fatigue while she was at a church banquet, he said.
“She went to the doctors and they sent her home,” said Harper.
Soon after she had a heart attack and died from the repercussions, he said
“Awareness is important,” said Harper. “An example for women – she had diabetes. It’s important to take history of risk factors.”
Harper notes it is good for everyone, not just women, to know the risk factors and what individuals can do by taking preventative measures.
“Light smokers are at risk for heart disease,” said Harper. “It reduces the chance significantly by stopping.”
“Knowing you family history helps,” said Chu. “They need to know their family history.”