NET-5 photo.jpg

A 24-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to sell drugs to undercover agents at a Yuba City Walmart parking lot.

 Courtesy of Net-5

Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said a Yuba City resident who is a “previously documented member” of a criminal street gang was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to sell drugs to undercover agents.

According to Michael Bullard with NET-5, 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead of Yuba City was allegedly found to be in possession of 15.40 grams of cocaine for the purpose of sales. Undercover NET-5 agents had been in contact with Halstead before his arrest. Allegedly, he had agreed to sell undercover agents cocaine.

Tags

Recommended for you