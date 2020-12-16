Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue is currently accepting Christmas donations for homeless dogs at the K-9 thrift shop, 855 Gray Ave., Yuba City, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The actual shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where donations will also be taken.
The goal, according to canine rescue, is to provide dogs with a warm bed and a toy to play with on Christmas morning. Examples of what the rescue shelter will take are a durable chew toy, a dog bed and a bag of Diamond Naturals chicken dog food for a puppy or adult dog.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
For more information, visit https://sbk9rescue.com or call 755-2025.