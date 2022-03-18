Driving along the roads of Yuba-Sutter, it’s not uncommon to see raptors swooping in and out across the fields or perched along the highway.
No, this isn’t “Jurassic Park.” The term raptors refers to the extraordinary aerial species that categorize birds of prey. Hawks, falcons, eagles, owls, and vultures are all members of this family.
Native Americans believe these birds serve as messengers to the spirit world and remind people to stay focused, trust their intuition, and reach new heights.
For those who feel drawn to these birds, as many do, they can take this inclination further and encounter one in-person at West Coast Falconry, California’s original licensed falconry school, in Marysville.
Owner Kate Marden originally started West Coast Falconry in 2005 with a partner in Marin County, but she’s been running the business on her own since 2011. Marden confesses to being a “bird-nerd” since childhood and has been a licensed falconer since 1998.
“Obviously, I love animals,” said Marden. “And I adhere to that thing that you should do your best to make a living doing what you love.”
West Coast Falconry was the first of its kind in California. There are many raptor rehabilitation centers, but few offer the interactive encounters and personal hunting excursions that are available at West Coast Falconry. This type of programming requires elusive federal permits and, according to Marden, there’s only 10 or 12 other organizations in the entire country that have one.
“I’m excited to teach people about our relationship with the birds,” Marden said. “It’s probably the oldest field sport in the world, close to 10,000 years, according to the international falconry association.”
Marden got her inspiration from falconry centers in Great Britain and Europe where guests could visit the birds, attend shows, and pay for a private experience.
“I liked that idea,“ said Marden. “People are fascinated with predators, because we are predators. You ask somebody ‘What’s your favorite animal?’ and 97 percent of the time it’s a predator. And I think it’s because we can relate … and that feeling, the first time I had a bird fly to my glove, my first redtail, just that elation and that connection, that’s one of the things I wanna share.”
Currently, West Coast Falconry is working with the Bird of Prey Health Group in Roseville where Dr. Vicky Joseph has teamed with California Department of Fish and Wildlife to pair orphaned eagles with falconers to be trained for release.
“What we’re doing is we have this pilot project,” said Marden. “And not a lot of falconers have been permitted to work with eagles.”
Marden and some of her team plan to train the eagles to come to a “lure.”
The idea is to release the eagles in a region of Northern California known as the “Lost Coast,” which belongs to the Bear River Band, a federally recognized Native American tribe. There, members of the tribe will aid in helping the eagles acclimate to the area and keep them fed until they learn to survive on their own.
This is a new project, involving a hybrid of training and rehabilitation which Marden said has never been done before in the world. She’s excited to be working with Native American people on this and looks forward to partnering with others.
Starvation and pesticides, particularly rat poison, are the primary threats facing birds of prey. But there’s an easy solution to this. Trained falcons are very effective at eradicating rodent populations and are a safe alternative to pesticides which can poison both the land and its food chain.
Trained falcons fly more than wild birds and live arguably better lives than they would in nature, Marden said. However, this hasn’t stopped some of Marden’s birds from flying off during a hunt. She said it’s not something that happens often but it’s important to recognize the art of falconry as a partnership, one that exists only if both bird and human consent to it.
Fish and WIldlife regulates falconers to take only 5 percent of any legal species to maintain zero negative impact on wild bird populations. But Marden said falconers actually take less than 1 percent of any legal species and that the mortality rate in the wild is 80 percent in the first year.
Most falconers start with a red-tailed hawk and work with them for a few years before releasing them back into the wild. By this time the bird has been fully vaccinated, ridden of parasites, and matured past its most vulnerable years.
Essentially, raptors that have been captured and released have a better chance of survival then birds who remain in the wild, Marden said.
But intentionally releasing any captive-bred birds is against the law, and Marden said if you mess up their training, it’s almost impossible to rehome them.
That’s why some falconers prefer the excitement and flexibility of capturing a wild bird.
“It’s like trapping a baby dragon,” said Marden. “I think we’re very fortunate to be able to have that kind of journey with a wild bird here, because in Europe you can’t take anything out of the wild.”
While some might prefer Europe’s stance on this, the downside is that they have no laws or permits when it comes to falconry and anyone can buy a captive-bred bird.
“If you can buy it, you can fly it,“ said Marden. “And birds are the ones who pay the price for people’s ignorance.”
In England, over 350 owls were euthanized shortly after the release of “Harry Potter.” People were buying owls for their kids as pets without realizing the type of care and attention they require. The owls that had to be euthanized were either too severely “misprinted” or traumatized to the point of incurable aggression.
“Owls aren’t very smart,” said Marden. “Their eyes take up 70 percent of their skull, so there’s not a lot of room for cognitive function. And they get scared very easily. Unlike other raptors, they can get stuck in a fear state and stay there.”
The United States has more restrictions when it comes to exotic wildlife and there’s quite a bit of red tape when it comes to falconry. Yuba-Sutter actually houses a large falconry community but it should be understood that this is a lifestyle, not a hobby.
As summer approaches, many young raptors will begin heading out on their own. This is often a time when people encounter “downed birds’’ who are usually too sick or starved to fly. Marden wants people to know that if they find a downed bird, they shouldn’t hesitate to call West Coast Falconry.
The team will know how to capture the animal and get it to a rehabilitation center. These birds should never be on the ground. Don’t wait a day or even a few hours, Marden said. Call West Coast Falconry at 530-749-0839 if you find a downed bird.
Marden is a wellspring of knowledge, and has many colorful stories to share about her experiences with birds and animals both on and off the property. To book an encounter or experience, go to westcoast-falconry.com or email West Coast Falconry at westcoastfalconry@gmail.com.
West Coast Falconry is open by appointment only and located at 10308 Spring Valley Rd. in Marysville.