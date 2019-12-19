Six individuals have been indicted by a federal jury for falsely claiming that their primary residence had been destroyed in the Camp Fire which resulted in them receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a press release from the Department of Justice’s Eastern District of California.
Deborah Laughlin, 64, Evan Palmer, 30, Kristy Tapp, 34, and Patrick Prigmore, 54, were named in the release with two of the indictments remaining sealed. The four named received benefits ranging from approximately $3,200 to $26,400 and two received FEMA trailers. All four had claimed that their primary residence was in Paradise.
“Together, we continue to aggressively pursue those who prey upon innocent victims of natural disasters and the people who want to help them,” Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office said via the release.
The 2018 Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire, started in Butte County and burned approximately 153,336 acres over 18 days, killing 85 people and destroying approximately 13,972 residential structures, according to the release.
If convicted the defendants face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release. Anyone with knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse can call FEMA’s Distaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.