A new shopping option for residents in and around Smartsville is now open for business.
Located on 8750 Hammonton Smartsville Rd. in Smartsville, the new Dollar General store plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the company said.
In its announcement, the company said the new store will sell not only household essentials but also a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables. The new store also will sell home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Smartsville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
With the opening of the Smartsville location, Dollar General said schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store are eligible to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. The company said this foundation “has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.” For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General said the store will employ about six to 10 people, depending on need, and offers employees “competitive wages,” training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
Those interested in working for Dollar General can review and apply for available positions at https://tinyurl.com/3avahnrt.