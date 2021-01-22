A Live Oak man was arrested Thursday after barricading himself in his home as law enforcement attempted to apprehend him.
Matthew Kemp, 23, was wanted on suspicion of a felony domestic violence incident that occurred on Jan. 13 in Live Oak. As the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest Kemp at his residence on Collier Court on Thursday, he ran into his home and locked himself inside.
Law enforcement reportedly had prior knowledge that Kemp had a shotgun inside the residence, so they called for assistance and set up a perimeter around the home.
After approximately 90 minutes of negotiations, Kemp surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
Kemp was booked into Sutter County Jail for numerous charges including felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and intimidating witness — all charges stemming from the Jan. 13 incident. His bail was set at $100,000. He will appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m.