David Holycross said he organizes his annual “Donation Station” each year to bring awareness to REST ministries and create a day of fun for the community.
“It’s a win-win situation,” said Holycross. “The event raises awareness and support for the REST (Regional Emergency Shelter Team) organization and what they do in our community while doing something fun.”
Holycross Funeral Home will host the ninth annual Donation Station and Chili Cook-Off Thursday, Nov. 19, to collect donations for those in need during the upcoming holiday season. Holycross said the station will be set up outdoors in the funeral home parking lot to receive donations of cash, coats, blankets and other basic need items, starting at 8 a.m.
All donations collected during the event will go directly to REST and all donations are tax deductible, said Holycross.
Coffee and donuts will be available throughout the day before the annual chili cook off begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate in the cookoff, said Holycross, and should arrive by 5 p.m. to set up. There is no entry fee and electric plug-ins, ladles and other chili cooking necessities will be provided, said Holycross.
Holycross said the chilis will be judged by local community leaders and a winner will be awarded the coveted first place chili trophy.
“Enjoy sampling the many different chili flavors and please help us with whatever monetary donations you can afford,” said Holycross.
There will also be the traditional football games on the big screen, fire pits to keep warm, live music and tables and chairs to hang out at.
New this year, Holycross said they will also have a raffle with many fun prizes, including several local restaurant gift cards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holycross said attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and diligently practice their tenets while attending the event.
The event is held each year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory is located at 486 Bridge St. in Yuba City.
For more information, call 751-7000.