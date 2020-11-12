The upcoming Donation Station Chili Cookoff event, scheduled for Nov. 19, has been canceled.
According to a Facebook post from David Holycross, organizer of the event that takes place at Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory, the event’s main purpose is to support the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) and bring greater awareness of who they are and their impact on the community.
“I want to show a greater respect to our local health officer, Dr. (Phuong) Luu, and abide by her recommendations as we all live through the pandemic together,” Holycross said in the post. “And due to the nature of my business and what I do professionally, I know that cancelling the event is the right thing to do.”
Holycross encourages people to give financially to REST – people can do so directly to their P.O. Box at 688 Yuba City, 95992.
He said coats and blankets are welcome at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City.
Raffle prizes that have been donated for the event will be held for next year’s event.
“I will miss the chili cookoff fellowship, big time, but realize it’s only 12 months away,” Holycross said in the post. “In closing, I’d like to thank everyone who has supported this event in past years and your ongoing financial support to the REST team.”