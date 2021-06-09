The Yuba City Early Riser Kiwanis Club received a donation from IQ Fit Smart Training this week that will help fund the local organization’s youth scholarship program that benefits Yuba-Sutter students.
Board member Tom Walther said the $261 donation came from the gym’s owner, management and patrons.
“We give out about $25,000 a year in scholarships through our program, so every little bit helps,” Walther said.
Every year, the Yuba City Early Riser Kiwanis Club distributes 11 academic scholarships worth $2,000 each, and up to four vocational education scholarships worth $1,000 each.
Walther said the club has been giving out scholarships through the program for about 25 years now, though the current model of scholarships for academic and vocational education has been going on for about eight years.
What isn’t raised through donations is done so through club fundraisers such as Brews, Blues and BBQ.
A scholarship committee reviews each application for the program and conducts face-to-face interviews with students.
The program focuses on students who have potential and may have had some sort of challenge they needed to overcome to succeed, Walther said.
To learn more about the program or to donate, contact Walther at t.walther@att.net.