The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down will receive matched donations through the national Wreaths Across America.
The nation-wide program, celebrated in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa counties, provides wreaths, which are placed on all veterans’ graves in December.
It was announced that the sponsorship of a wreath will be matched through Jan. 15.
Last year 4,000 wreaths were sponsored locally. This year’s matches made by Wreaths Across America will allow for more veterans graves to be decorated.
“The goal is to honor all the veterans. We were at 60 percent, we’d like to be at 100 percent,” said coordinator Cindy Languell. “Last year we were halfway there.”
One cemetery in particular, Sierra View, was able to get 700 wreaths sponsored of the 3,000 veterans buried there, said Languell.
The cemeteries Yuba-Sutter Stand Down coordinates with are Sutter, Meridian, Yuba City, Live Oak, Sierra and Colusa.
Even though Stand Down does not coordinate with Wheatland, Fairview in Rio Oso, Pleasant Grove, Gridley and Willows cemetery, Wreaths Across America will match the wreaths sponsored.
“If someone sends in funds for Wheatland to us, even though they aren’t our cemetery, we will still direct their funds to Wheatland and the third wreath free still applies as well,” said Languell. “When Wheatland is fully sponsored, which they are every year, they send their extra wreaths to Sierra View, so we work well together, and support each other.”
According to Languell there have been 221 wreaths sponsored so far – that includes the match.
There are also 120 wreaths sponsored from last year that did not make the deadline -- in total 341 wreaths so far for 2020.
“We appreciate the support from the community,” said Languell.
Donations can be made through Jan. 15, but checks made will need to be postmarked by Jan. 15 said Languell.
The deadline for checks to be submitted is Jan. 14.
Wreaths are $15 each.
A form has been running in an advertisement in the Appeal for how to donate through the local organization.
For more information on how to donate and have sponsorships matched, call Languell at 301-3074 or Tom Walther at 218-3847, or donate online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/CA0179.