Following the seizure last Thursday of 61 animals from an Olivehurst home as the result of an animal cruelty investigation, Yuba County Animal Care Services said more donations are still needed to help care for them.
On Jan. 13, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Yuba County Animal Care Services, with the help of Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputies, code enforcement officers, and Sheriff’s Posse volunteers, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue in Olivehurst and discovered dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions in and around the home.
As a result of the warrant and investigation, 61 animals were seized and rescued. In a Facebook post on Jan. 14, the department said those rescued include one horse, 21 pigs, two lambs, two goats, 12 dogs, two cats, two rabbits, 11 ducks, five chickens, two cows, and a bull.
On Wednesday, Animal Care Services Manager Heather Nall shared her appreciation for the support from the community with helping the rescued animals.
“All animals are doing well considering the circumstances, and are under the care of our veterinarian,” Nall said in an email to the Appeal. “We can’t thank the community enough for the outpouring support they have shown via donations. We are still in need of Senior horse feed, pig feed, and hay. We also need bedding for the animals, either shavings or straw.”
The department said donated items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, located at 5245 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. Those looking to coordinate deliveries to the department’s alternative livestock housing location can call 530-741-6478.
Volunteers with the Animal Care Services STARS nonprofit also were accepting monetary donations of cash or a check toward animal feed, housing, and medical care. Those can be sent to YCACS Stars, 720 Yuba St., Marysville, CA 95901.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it expected these animals to be housed for several months as the criminal investigation related to the seizure continues. Once the criminal case has been adjudicated, they will be available for adoption, the Appeal previously reported.
The home in which the animals were found was deemed unsafe to occupy by Yuba County Code Enforcement and a criminal investigation remains active and ongoing.