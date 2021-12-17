With the annual SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway set to get underway this morning, organizers said there are still a few things needed for this year’s distribution.
SoYouCan – the local nonprofit organization aimed at bringing family-oriented events and outreach to the community – has orchestrated this toy and food drive for the past decade, assisted by an army of volunteers which included local first responders, county officials and community members that helped sort, package and deliver a holiday bundle of toys, candy, personal necessities and food to local families in need.
With limited time to make the 400 deliveries this year, SoYouCan board member Angie Gates said the organization is looking for about 10 drivers who would be willing to make more than five deliveries to homes in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Also, Gates said as holiday bundles head out today, she still needs volunteers that can help load the bundles into the drivers’ vehicles, fill boxes with family items, keep areas stocked and help carry the heavy food boxes.
There are still a few donations that are needed to complete the holiday bundles as well, including mittens, hats, scarves, blankets, candy for stockings, single packs of microwave popcorn, scotch tape, packing tape and family games such as Uno or puzzles.
As last minute donations come in, Gates said there is also a great need for helping hands to help wrap all of the gifts.
“I have probably 400 or more items that still need to be wrapped,” said Gates on Wednesday. Gates said those interested in volunteering can come to the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, today between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, call Gates at 530-415-0145, email SoYouCanYuba@hotmail.com or message SoYouCan on Facebook.