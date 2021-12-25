Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston was nominated recently by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) for the new Federal Advisory Committee Local Leadership Council due to her role as the current president of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials.
According to Johnston, the federal council’s objective is to provide advice and recommendations to the EAC and to assist the EAC in carrying out its duties and authorities as set out in the Help America Vote Act.
The council will provide relevant and comprehensive expert, unbiased analysis and recommendations to the EAC regarding local election topics such as voter registration and voter list maintenance, voting system user practices, ballot administration, processing, accounting, canvassing, auditing and testing of ballots, and certification of results, Johnston said.
Johnson is one of two Californians nominated for the council. Each state has two representatives for a total of 100 for the council and each representative is expected to serve two-year terms.