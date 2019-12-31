Doreen Osumi - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Doreen Osumi, 57, Yuba City, Superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District
2019: Yuba City is a community that always recognized our first job is to create opportunities for our children, and that doing that is a community-wide job. We are proud of the work our staff and our community have done on projects like the Early College High School program and Navy JROTC – new and exciting doors open for students as they prepare for their future.
2020: My hope for 2020 is to continue to build our partnerships with the YCUSD parents, staff and community to strengthen our programs to support the academic, social and emotional growth of every child in our district.