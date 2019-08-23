Two people died Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision that temporarily closed a section of Highway 99 in south Sutter County.
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol was called to a collision at the intersection of Highway 99 and Catlett Road. Two vehicles were involved.
Officers believe a Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on Catlett Road entered into the northbound lanes of Highway 99 and directly into the path of a Ford F250 pick-up. The front of the truck struck the left side of the Malibu, causing the F250 – reportedly traveling approximately 65 miles per hour -- to overturn. Both vehicles came to a rest in the center median.
The driver and passenger in the Malibu were killed, according to CHP. The names of the dead were not released as of Friday afternoon as the next of kin had not yet been notified.
The driver – Pablo Serrano, 47, of Acampo – and passenger – David Bucio, 39, of Stockton – of the truck suffered moderate injuries in the collision. Both were taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment, with Serrano suffering from lacerations and Bucio suffering from abrasions.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, according to CHP.
All northbound lanes on Highway 99 were reopened around 9 a.m. Friday.
This is the second double-fatality accident in that section of Highway 99 this week.