Doug Cornelius - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Doug Cornelius, 49, Roseville, Yuba College men’s basketball coach
2019: I think what I learned most in this past year is that life is too short. We had one of our former players, Jaaron Stallworth, pass away from mental health and it really made me realize how precious life is. As far as the basketball goes, I’m really happy that we were able to send all of our players to the next level and of course record another 25-win season.
2020: What I’d like to work on this year is really appreciating every win. Of course you always want to learn from your losses too, but I think being more appreciative of success is crucial because you never know when it could all be taken away.