After spending nearly two-and-a-half years as the CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Michelle Downing announced she will be resigning from the position effective on July 26.
After disagreements with the food bank’s board of directors on a salary increase, Downing said she had to “respectfully decline” the board’s final salary offer.
“After some serious soul searching, I’ve decided to resign from the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, effective July 26th. My tenure with the Food Bank has been a tremendous personal and professional experience,” Downing said in an email obtained by The Appeal. “I am proud of what the staff, partner agencies, volunteers, donors, and the Board of Directors have accomplished in the two years I’ve been with the Food Bank. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to take the Food Bank this far with all of you.”
In an interview with The Appeal on Tuesday, Downing said compared to similar positions at other regional food banks, she felt she was not being paid what she felt was warranted.
“A mutual agreement between the salaries couldn’t be reached,” Downing said. “… I respect the board for their decision. They felt and do feel that they couldn’t offer me the amount that I was asking for and so I had to respectfully decline. … I had to think about what was good for me.”
With more than 30 food distributions available every month and partnerships with local service organizations, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank provides food to more than 25,000 individuals monthly, Downing said.
Prior to working for the food bank, Downing said she was the membership and marketing director for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. She also had experience working as a law enforcement officer prior to moving to California and later ran her own small business.
During her time as CEO, the food bank’s budget has increased from $300,000 to more than $2 million, Downing said. She said although she had no prior experience working for food banks, she was able to help the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank seek more grants and improved the overall efficiency of the operation.
She said even though no replacement has been named or found yet, the services provided by the food bank will continue as they have.
“Our ability to meet the needs of our Yuba-Sutter neighbors directly results from the generosity of food donations, volunteers, and financial donations,” Downing said in an email to The Appeal. “The support from our food partners allows us to acquire and distribute over 2.8 million pounds of food and products, the equivalent of 2.3 million meals for our neighbors in need. … The people of Yuba and Sutter counties can rest knowing that anyone who needs food can receive food.”
Prior to Downing taking over as CEO, the food bank was mostly an all-volunteer operation.
“When I came on board, we took it from a volunteer-ran organization to a business model,” Downing said.
She said the food bank currently has nine full-time employees and one part-time employee.
In her correspondence with interested parties associated with the food bank, Downing said she was proud of the accomplishments the food bank had made during her tenure.
“I am proud of what the staff, partner agencies, volunteers, donors, and the Board of Directors have accomplished in the two years I’ve been with the Food Bank. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to take the Food Bank this far with all of you,” Downing said in her email. “Now the only thing left to do is to continue the momentum of the services provided by the Food Bank in every way to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors continue to receive the support needed. And that carries on without me.
“Remember, the Food Bank is a valuable community asset and is here to ensure people in need have access to nutritious food. No words can express how sincerely grateful I am for the privilege of working with each of you and for your investment and time.”
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Board of Directors Chairwoman Jackie Sillman said the board was “devastated” when Downing announced her resignation.
“We wish Michelle the best of luck, and we thank her for her leadership and taking the journey with us during the start of the COVID pandemic,” Sillman said in an email. “For over 50 years the Yuba Sutter food bank was a completely volunteer based organization and only in the last 2.5 years has there been paid employees. We are still establishing our base foundation dollars and budgeting for financial sustainability to meet our community needs in the future.”
Sillman said the position that will be left open by Downing will be an executive director position, not a CEO.
“We’re going to make it an executive director position to continue working on grants,” Sillman said in a call with The Appeal.
With the help of the E Center, the food bank’s board is actively looking to replace Downing. According to a job posting for the position, the executive director role at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will come with an annual salary of $71,770 and will include benefits. Sillman said the position is essentially $34.52 an hour and is negotiable. She said she felt the pay that is being offered is competitive for the Yuba-Sutter area.
“The Executive Director is responsible for the leadership and direction of program operations, securing food resources, ensuring adherence to best practices, quality of care, and maintaining the highest professional standards,” the job posting states.
Minimum education and experience requirements for the position include:
– High school diploma or GED
– California State Driver’s License
– Ability to obtain forklift driver certification within 60 days
– Budget preparation, planning and management experience including government grants is preferred
– An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted
Sillman said the board is hopeful that interviews for the executive director role can begin within the next couple of weeks. After Downing officially leaves, Sillman said most of Downing’s previous duties will be handled by the food bank’s current employees.
“At this point, it’s employee-driven, so we as a board are offering guidance,” Sillman said. “... We as the board will be making sure the employees are OK and stepping in to make sure they have what they need.”
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and the services offered, call 530-673-3834 or email info@feedingys.org. The food bank also can be found online at http://www.feedingys.org or on Facebook.