Downtown Yuba City was rocking again on Saturday with the introduction of the Spring Music Festival featuring the bands Tattered and Tied and Johnny D’s Steel Horse Stampede, as well as lots of food for the general public to enjoy while mingling with one another again.
Human interaction is important to a community, as local resident Andres Reynoza noted on Saturday while out with his family enjoying the music and food. The inaugural event brought back a lot of what was missing in Yuba-Sutter over the past year.
He said it is good to be with people again. It’s also good for his daughter, Natalya, who was enjoying the children’s Playzeum area with other locals.
“Anytime there is human interaction it is good, especially for the kids,” Reynoza said.
Reynoza said his family’s weekly activities are nearly filled again. From gymnastics to the Playzeum to the local library, Reynoza said there are plenty of activities for his daughter to take part in right now.
Patrick and Kim Lowrey of Yuba City said one of the worst repercussions of the pandemic was the lack of weekend activities available to members of the local community.
“There hasn’t been a lot to do,” Kim Lowrey said.
Community get-togethers like the Spring Music Festival are important for a community like Yuba-Sutter because it brings people together.
The Lowrey family, who were joined by their grandfather on Saturday, said it is safe to be outdoors right now at an event.
Kristel Martin, coordinator for the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said Saturday’s festival is just the starting point. She has plans to make the festival a quarterly event working around other annual staples like the Yuba City Summer and Christmas Strolls.
“Center Street is a great and wide area with a lot of off-site parking,” Martin said. “There’s great access to downtown.”
Martin said the Yuba City Downtown Business Association is planning to host the summer stroll on June 19 from 3-9 p.m.
Vendor and entertainment applications are available on the group’s website. For more information, visit https://www.yubacitydowntown.com.