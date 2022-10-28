On Halloween, Downtown Marysville will be packed with trick-or-treaters as the city hosts two different opportunities for kids and their families to take part in the annual tradition.
Scheduled from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Yuba County Library will hold its Trick or Treat in the Parking Lot event at 303 2nd St.
“Joining us will be the Tribal Oak Tree Foster Family Agency, First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission, AEGIS, the Blue Zone Project, Yuba County’s Broadband Team, Yuba County Health & Human Services, and the Yuba County Office of Education Family Resource Center,” library officials said. “We will also have some special guests: the Sanderson Sisters.”
The event also will feature games, treats and more. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
Around the same time on Monday, Scarysville will be happening from 5-7 p.m. on D Street between 3rd and 5th streets. According to organizers, there will be live music, kids activities, a “trunk-or-treat” opportunity, and free hot dogs for children.