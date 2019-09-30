Revitalizing downtown Marysville begins today (Tuesday) with a turnaround summit hosted in part by Michele Reeves with Civilis Consulting in Portland.
Reeves said the training seminar, which is open to the public, begins at 5 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts in Marysville.
“(It’s focused) on the economics of downtown – what a vibrant downtown can look like,” Reeves said. “How do we apply that to Marysville?”
Reeves said there will also be an additional training about parking in downtown and how to make it less constrained.
A parking study will begin, Reeves said, with the public invited to contribute.
Reeves is currently working with sprucing up three businesses on D Street. Sissy’s Attic, Skip’s Music Cafe and VIP Pets have all been chosen as part of a pilot program, funded by a grant from Sacramento Area Council of Governments, to be the first businesses to experience a windows treatment program to its storefront.
“Mostly I’m really pleased to get the (black) tinting off the windows. It was done before we moved in and you can’t really see in the windows,” said Dana Burroughs, owner of Sissy’s Attic.
Burroughs said the lighting will also be upgraded as a way “to make the windows pop.”
She said the program has the potential to make a splash in downtown if other businesses get on board.
“If everybody else can learn from what she’s doing in these three stores they can apply the same thing,” Burroughs said. “It’s my understanding that what she’s doing is not that expensive so it can be replicated anywhere with anybody that has display windows.”
Reeves said some of the highlights of the window treatment program are using track lighting on the edges, removing some of the black tint that doesn’t allow for people to look in and see the products being sold, and simply making the windows and store more transparent.
Today’s training will go a long way, Reeves said, in helping revitalize businesses on D Street.
“Anyone who owns a ground floor business in Marysville can benefit,” Reeves said. “It’s all about how you use your space to show who you are and how to be your best advertisement.”
Reeves said she and her team begin work on the windows of the three businesses on the week of Oct. 14.