America’s doctor offered an inspiring bedside message of hope as the nation faces the deadliest days and weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Anthony Fauci calmly told Americans on Tuesday that we can “get over this” if we continue to observe strict shutdowns and social distancing.
“We really have to hang in there,” Fauci told CNN. “So let’s all hang in there together. We will get over this and this will end.”
Even as he suggested that the Centers for Disease Control may order all Americans to wear masks outside, Fauci said the strategy so far is working as well as could be expected.
“We do believe it’s working. It’s hard. It’s not an easy thing to do,” he said. “There’s suffering and there’s death and there’s massive inconvenience economically and otherwise. But we’re really a strong nation. We’ve been through some amazing things in our history.”
Fauci made news by saying that the national coronavirus task force will discuss a possible recommendation about requiring face covering. He said such an edict would only be made if and when medical personnel have enough protective masks, since they are at highest risk.
He also reiterated his pushback against promoting possible treatments for the pandemic, including the anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump and his supporters are promoting.
The doctor said firmly that there is still no evidence that chloroquine actually works to battle the deadly virus.
“There’s no definitive evidence that this works,” Fauci said pointedly.