Yuba-Sutter Transit is currently undertaking a project to analyze the current transit system, gather community input and reimagine the system to better meet the transportation needs of each community that it serves.
To achieve that goal, it is developing a “NextGen Transit Plan” that will “identify new innovative solutions to improve the convenience and efficiency of the services offered, resulting in faster and better access to jobs, schools, healthcare, and shopping,” according to its website.
As part of that process, its Draft NextGen Transit Plan is now available to the public so that the community can review and provide feedback on its elements.
The plan’s components, including the Executive Summary, Final Draft Report, Route Profiles, and Recommendation Maps, are all available on the project website at www.yubasutternextgen.com. On the site, visitors are able to leave comments about the plan.
According to Yuba-Sutter Transit, the Draft Final Plan will be presented to the Yuba-Sutter Transit Board of Directors for adoption consideration at its May 18 meeting. Public input also will be invited during that meeting.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center located at 915 Eighth St. in Marysville.
For more information regarding the NextGen Transit Plan, contact Yuba-Sutter Transit Planning Program Manager Adam Hansen at 530-634-6880 or adam@yubasuttertransit.com.