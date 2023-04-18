Yuba-Sutter Transit is currently undertaking a project to analyze the current transit system, gather community input and reimagine the system to better meet the transportation needs of each community that it serves.  

To achieve that goal, it is developing a “NextGen Transit Plan” that will “identify new innovative solutions to improve the convenience and efficiency of the services offered, resulting in faster and better access to jobs, schools, healthcare, and shopping,” according to its website.

