A historic drag racing vehicle was stolen over the weekend and its owner is hoping for a speedy recovery.
Yuba City resident Allen Jaynes said his late 1960s-era dragster, along with a red trailer and an ATV were stolen Sunday about 2:30 a.m. from off of George Washington Boulevard.
“It’s a piece of history that we take to different places to run it and show it because we want to preserve the history of racing. In 1970, it was a national record holder,” Jaynes said. “I’ve been into racing since I was 16 and I’m 64 now. The sad thing is that the people who stole it won’t know what it is and cut it up.”
He filed a report with the Yuba City Police and people can contact Jessica Olivarez at the department if they have any info about the theft.
Jaynes is offering a $5,000 reward for providing info that will lead to the return of the 34-foot red trailer that has silver and black stripes on the side along with the dragster and a blue ATV.
“I crewed for the two race teams that owned the car when I was a kid,” he said. “This car is restored from when it first raced in 1968.”
“My friend built it and drives it. It’s a very historic vehicle – irreplaceable, really.”