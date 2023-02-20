The Marysville Drakes, an independent professional baseball league team that will be playing at Bryant Field this season, will host a meet-and-greet event on Thursday night at Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern in Marysville.

Set to start at 6 p.m., Drakes Manager Bill Rogan is inviting the public to join him for a discussion that will address a “variety of topics” that are related to the team, which is the newest addition to the Pecos League.

