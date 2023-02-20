The Marysville Drakes, an independent professional baseball league team that will be playing at Bryant Field this season, will host a meet-and-greet event on Thursday night at Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern in Marysville.
Set to start at 6 p.m., Drakes Manager Bill Rogan is inviting the public to join him for a discussion that will address a “variety of topics” that are related to the team, which is the newest addition to the Pecos League.
“We plan to address how the team will be built, how we expect the season to go, and the general structure of the organization,” Pecos League Director and Founder Andrew Dunn said in a statement.
All members of the public are invited to attend. Dunn said the event will allow the public to have a better understanding of the team, as well as meet the team’s manager.
The Drakes are playing at Bryant Field this year after the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox summer collegiate wood-bat team decided it would not be operating for the 2023 season.
The Pecos League, an independent professional baseball league, approached the city about a new team in Marysville around the same time as officials learned about the departure of the Gold Sox, the city previously said.
“The city is forever grateful for the investment and the efforts of the ownership group of the Gold Sox for their many years of commitment to keeping baseball alive in Marysville,” Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza previously said in a statement.
Dunn said the Pecos League is split between the Mountain Division and Pacific Division, consisting of multiple states in desert mountain regions. Each division is broken down to three four- or five-team subdivisions, with the Marysville team slotted into the Pacific North Division alongside San Rafael, Santa Cruz, Martinez and Santa Rosa.
He previously said the 2023 season will consist of 50 games, 29 of which will be played at Bryant Field, located at the corner of 14th and B streets. The first home game is scheduled for May 25.
“Having a team in the Pecos League will undoubtedly have positive impacts on economic development as we continue working diligently to make Marysville a destination for new businesses and tourism,” Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores previously said in a statement. “Marysville has a long history with baseball and keeping a strong baseball team at Bryant Field is a priority for the city council.”
Each Pecos League roster is designed for players between 22 and 25 years old, Dunn previously said. According to league bylaws, a player born after Jan. 1, 1999, is considered a rookie, regardless of prior experience. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 1996, with less than 150 at-bats or 65 innings pitched in professional baseball will also be considered rookies, according to the league.
Each team in the Mountain and Pacific divisions carry a 22-man active roster and 25-man expanded roster, according to league bylaws.
In December 2022, the Drakes held a public tryout session at an indoor facility in Sacramento. The original tryout was scheduled to take place at Bryant Field, but due to the weather, was moved to Sacramento.
Some invitations to spring training were offered that day. Those invited included pitchers Dylan Gausman, Earl Johnson, Jalen Gordon and Tim Nichols. Outfielder Joseph Starick also was invited. Johnson previously played for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox.
“I want to work my way up,” Johnson previously said. “I’m trying out for this Pecos League to see how things work. Since it came to Marysville it’s the perfect opportunity.”
The Pecos League, which started as a regional league with teams in New Mexico and West Texas, has grown into the largest independent league in the United States, the city previously said. Since 2017, it has had 14 teams in six states and three time zones. In 2022, the Pecos league grew to 16 teams, the city said.
“After learning the history of Bryant Field in Marysville, we feel it will be a great fit to our league and our geography,” Dunn previously said. “Marysville has a great baseball history and will fit seamlessly into our California Division with Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Martinez, Bakersfield, Monterey and Santa Cruz.”