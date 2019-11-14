After a one-year hiatus, the drama program at Faith Christian Junior High and High School is back.
A new drama teacher was hired this year and the program’s first production, “Our Miss Brooks,” opened Thursday and will feature two more performances.
Lance Haliday, principal, said a longtime drama director left and last year a replacement wasn’t found. But at the end of this summer, they were able to secure Kjerstin Ciociola as the new teacher.
“She’s a school parent … and she has so much energy and enthusiasm,” Haliday said. “She put her name out there and we got together and interviewed her and we were sold.”
Ciociola said her children attend the elementary school and her husband is a pastor at Calvary Christian Center so, together, they’ve written and directed “countless” productions.
One of the reasons she wanted to work at Faith Christian is that there is a faith component in what they do.
“I’m not asked to hide or shadow my faith, it’s actually brought out as a partnership,” Ciociola said.
“I’ve seen these teachers in action, I’ve seen the administration, their heart for excellence and their heart for students and their heart for the community,” Ciociola said. “So to feel like you’re also contributing and being a part of that spirit, that culture, it feels good.”
Bridget Coggins, a senior at Faith Christian, is playing the lead role of Miss Brooks.
She said when the former director retired, the class cried because they felt like he was part of their family, but now she’s glad the program is back.
“I felt like something was missing,” Coggins said. “This is one of my absolute favorite things to do, so when I found out it was coming back, I was so excited … No one does anything the exact same way so it’s cool to see how another director does something.”
Coggins said she has seen the drama program help shy students get out of their comfort zone and realize they enjoy it.
“It’s a great way to help you grow with your own self and be more comfortable with being open,” Coggins said.
Ciociola said drama goes beyond storytelling, but it also teaches things like teamwork and emotional control.
“I see kids being held hostage by their emotions, being controlled by them,” Ciociola said. “But in drama, it’s not about pretending, it’s about choosing the emotion that’s right for the moment and giving them a tool that they’ll need when they’re in a job interview … or all of those scary situations. To be able to manage that, those nerves and put forward the emotion that is most needed.”
Haliday said having the drama program at school gives students an opportunity to practice their skills and develop their interests.
“I just think that everyone has their niche and gifts and we really believe, as a Christian school, those gifts come from God,” Haliday said. “… It develops so much character, confidence, teamwork … I think it’s going to be something that will be part of a continuing program of excellence.”
Ciociola said the plan is to have two major productions this year.