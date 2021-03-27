A first impression can go a long way in business and professionalism and in honor of women’s history month the public was given an opportunity to dress for success for free at a local women’s clothing drive Saturday in Yuba City.
Courtney Payne, the event organizer, said women’s blazers, blouses, sweaters, skirts, hand bags, shoes and jewelry were offered for free to anyone who showed up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at NorCal asset solutions, located at 1095 Stafford Way.
All the clothes were donated by members of the community, Payne said.
The goal, she said, was to help in any way she can prepare women for that next step in life.
“If you look good you feel good and we’re here trying to empower women,” Payne said. “Sometimes you can get that position with that attire.”
A future event is in the works, Payne said.