A drive-by shooting on Saturday in Yuba City left two men dead and three others injured, according to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 8 p.m., a vehicle allegedly pulled up to the side of a house in the 1400 block of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive and fired numerous rounds into the backyard where a gathering was taking place.
Two men were found dead, and three others were taken to Adventist Health and Rideout to be treated for gunshot wounds. The Yuba City Police Department assisted in responding to the scene and the Department of Justice was requested to assist in processing the scene for evidence, according to a release.
No suspects had been arrested as of late Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to develop leads. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Monday that the names of the men killed would not be released at this time.
“We have to consider the safety of the victims’ family right now,” Smallwood said.