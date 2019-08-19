The suspect in an Olivehurst drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty Monday in Yuba County Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
Alexis Algarin was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 9 shooting. His bail is set at $500,000 and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Algarin was arraigned on Aug. 15 for the drive-by shooting on Arboga Road near Melody Road in Olivehurst.
Algarin, 18, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 12 on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.