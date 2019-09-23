The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting of an inhabited dwelling Sunday in Olivehurst.
Deputies were in the area of Olivehurst Avenue and 14th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on an unrelated call when they heard around six gunshots. Around that time, the dispatch center also received calls that a drive-by had occurred in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue.
No injuries were reported from the shooting. Deputies located bullet impacts to the front of the residence on Ninth Avenue, which was occupied at the time of the shooting. One bullet reportedly traveled into the home and hit a wall opposite the entry point.
No suspects or involved vehicles had been identified as of Monday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.