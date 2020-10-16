Behold the “Drive-in Carncert.”
It’s a thing where you drive your car into the actual concert venue … like an old-time drive-in movie. Only in this case, you can catch a live performance by a hometown rising star.
After canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the annual multi-day music festival “The Event” at Peachtree Golf & Country Club reformatted the festivities this year to bring some “normalcy” back to the lives of Yuba-Sutter residents.
“Imagine going to the old drive-in movie theaters ... if you are old enough for that,” said John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union and the director of The Event.
Dubbed by organizers as a “Drive-In Carncert,” this year’s festival, which usually happens in August each year, will be Oct. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Jeff Munsey, general manager at Peachtree Golf & Country Club, said organizers made the decision to bring back the festival with modifications after seeing how other events have been able to successfully adapt to COVID-19 guidelines.
“As COVID evolved, we had a chance to see what worked in other communities and how the entertainment industry was able to evolve and still make events like this enjoyable,” said Munsey.
The drive-in concert will be on the driving range, with an elevated stage to ensure that all can see the show no matter where they are parked.
“It’s a perfect patch of land for this,” said Munsey. “There is plenty of room to spread out.”
Headlining this year’s show is country music star and Yuba City native Tyler Rich, accompanied by show opener Kaylee Starr, who is also a native of the area.
“We are really excited to bring all of this homegrown talent together for the community,” said Munsey.
VIP tickets, for a car full, cost $395 and general admission tickets cost $249 but Munsey said VIP tickets have already sold out.
“I anticipate that the general admission ticket will sell out before the show as well,” said Munsey.
Each ticket includes up to eight people per vehicle based on the seating configuration of the vehicle, meaning the vehicle needs to be equipped with a seat and seatbelt for each person in attendance.
“They don’t have to stay seated in the car or wear a seat belt during the show, but the vehicle needs to have enough seats for everyone when they go home for safety sake,” said Munsey.
Each ticket reserves a private 20’x18’ parking spot and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to use during the show.
Munsey said each spot will be marked off and attendees will be asked to stay in their spot unless visiting the restroom or picking up food or drinks.
While in shared areas, Munsey said attendees will be asked to wear face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
According to Munsey, tickets also include a pie from Rolling Stone Pizza as well as four drinks of choice.
The Happy Viking will be on-site during the concert serving up beer, wine and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Additional food and beverages can be purchased online prior to the event or during the event at the Peachtree booth.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association.
Peach Tree Golf & Country Club is located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road in Marysville.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/eventpeachtree.