During the long Memorial Day weekend, the Yuba City Police Department is urging drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs that can impact a person’s ability to drive safely.
“There are so many ways to get home safely without driving,” said Dennis Hauck with the Yuba City Police Department. “Driving while drunk or high is dangerous, irresponsible and causes too many senseless tragedies. We hope that drivers get the message that driving impaired will never be tolerated.”
During this holiday weekend, the Yuba City Police Department will be running a campaign entitled “Drive sober or get pulled over” and additional officers will be on the road looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“Memorial Day Weekend remains one of the deadliest times of year for alcohol-involved crashes,” read a release issued by the department. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14 percent increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable.”
Among those crashes, more than one-third (36 percent) involved a drunk driver, according to the release.
Department officials are reminding the community that driving while impaired is illegal, whether it is alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications or marijuana.
“If you plan on drinking or are taking medications that can affect your driving ability, designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service,” read the release. “If you see someone driving impaired, call 911.”
For more information, call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4795.