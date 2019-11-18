A man accused of suspected drunk driving and running into and severely injuring a California Highway Patrol officer pleaded not guilty to all charges at a Monday arraignment.
Lucas J. Nelson, 21, was charged in Sutter County Superior Court with two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in injury, one count of hit and run resulting in death or serious injury and one count of resisting arrest.
Nelson’s next court appearance, in advance of a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
On Oct. 19, at approximately 1 a.m., Nelson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he reportedly failed to stop and struck Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol officer David Gordon at the Lomo Rica Crossing on Highway 99. Gordon and his partner were directing traffic because of a malfunctioning railroad crossing sign.
Gordon’s partner apprehended Nelson, who had attempted to flee the scene. Nelson posted $50,000 bail and was released Oct. 19.
According to previous Appeal-Democrat reports, Gordon has undergone multiple surgeries to treat compound breaks in his legs, pelvis fractures, a broken jaw and broken shoulder blade. Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer David Hernandez said a member of Gordon’s family said he remains at the UC Davis Medical Center in the intensive care unit with severe injuries.
According to a post from Gordon’s wife, Tinna Gordon, on the Yuba-Sutter CHP Facebook page on Nov. 13, Gordon has a “long road to recovery” and the family extended their thanks to the community for its continued support.
Several CHP officers and personnel were present at Monday’s hearing.
The conditions set by the county for Nelson’s release dictate he can only drive with proper insurance and license, cannot drive with any measure of alcohol in his system, and he must submit to alcohol tests by law enforcement.