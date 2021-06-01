A Browns Valley motorist was arrested over the weekend after allegedly running into a bicyclist while intoxicated in the Yuba County foothills.
Around noon on May 30, Richard Zapata, 34, was driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Scott Forbes Road at an unknown speed. Rebecca Schmidt, 56, of Browns Valley was riding her bicycle eastbound on Scott Forbes Road when Zapata’s vehicle allegedly struck her, causing her to suffer a severe lower leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
The motorist then drove Schmidt to her house where emergency personnel were called. Schmidt was flown to Sutter Roseville Hospital, where she was admitted with severe injuries.
Zapata, who suffered a small laceration to his lip, was arrested by CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence.